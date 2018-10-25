Entertainment
October 25, 2018 12:21 pm

‘Modern Family’ fans upset after character dies unexpectedly

By National Online Journalist, Smart Living & Entertainment  Global News

When Dede drops in unexpectedly, Mitchell and Cam come to a realization about her effect on their lives; Phil, Luke, Alex and Haley all have different bad news to break to Claire and compete about when to do it, the tiny window of time after her monthly spa day when she's her most relaxed, on "Modern Family," WEDNESDAY, MAY 2 (9:00-9:31 p.m. EDT), on The ABC Television Network. TY BURRELL, JULIE BOWEN, NOLAN GOULD, ARIEL WINTER, SARAH HYLAND

(Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images)
Warning: This story contains spoilers from Wednesday night’s episode of Modern Family, titled “Good Grief.”

During Wednesday’s episode of Modern FamilyJay (Ed O’Neill), Claire (Julie Bowen) and Mitchell (Jesse Tyler Ferguson) learn that Jay’s ex-wife and Mitchell and Claire’s mother, DeDe (Shelley Long), has died.

The shock came at the top of the show but later in the episode, titled “Good Grief,” it was revealed that DeDe died in her sleep on a trip with her women’s group.

(L-R): Sarah Hyland, Shelley Long and Ariel Winter (Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images)

Eric McCandless/ABC via Getty Images

“It occurred to us that death is a giant part of the family experience and while Phil had lost his mother in a previous episode, we’ve never seen the entire family have to deal with such a loss,” creator Steven Levitan told The Hollywood Reporter. “It seemed like an interesting thing to have happen.”

READ MORE: ‘Modern Family’ will kill off a ‘significant character’ next season

Levitan said that the writers decided to kill off DeDe because “she’s directly involved with three of our characters and she touched everybody’s life in some interesting way.”

He continued: “It seemed like the right character to put everybody through something. She seemed like the right character because she so directly affects so many of our characters.”

Levitan also said that they will do a follow-up episode “where DeDe’s widower brings a bunch of things to various members of the family that she wanted each of them to have and [viewers will see] the effect that has on each of them.”

READ MORE: Jackson Odell, ‘The Goldbergs’ actor, found dead at age 20

The show, which is currently airing Season 10, has been teasing an upcoming, significant character death since September.

Co-creator Christopher Lloyd previously said that a “significant character on the series” will die with the death becoming “a moving event and an event that has repercussions across several episodes.”

“We’re handling some bigger life events in this season,” Lloyd told Entertainment Weekly. “We do deal with a death, which is certainly a topic that families have to deal with, and on television, it’s not easy to do because that’s a heavy subject. But at the same time, it would seem unusual for a family not to go through it.”

READ MORE: ‘Modern Family’ featuring TV’s first transgender child actor, Jackson Millarker

Fans of the show took to Twitter to discuss the death of DeDe, with some upset at the suspense from the writers claiming to kill off a “significant character.”

“*Kills off peripheral character that didn’t even appear in the episode,” one Twitter user wrote.

READ MORE: ‘Modern Family’ star Reid Ewing reveals cosmetic surgery nightmare

Others were sad to see DeDe go.

