October 24, 2018 11:07 pm

School board votes to move Westmount Park Elementary students during major renovations

Westmount Park Elementary will be moving its students next school year as the building undergoes a two-year renovation project.

Hundreds of students in Westmount will have to change schools come September 2019.

Westmount Park Elementary School will be closed for major renovations for two years, during which time the building’s entire interior will be demolished and renovated.

Officials at the English Montreal School Board voted Wednesday to move 700 students from Westmount Park to either St. John Bosco Elementary in Ville Émard or Marymount Academy International in Notre-Dame-de-Grâce during construction.

Children in the same family can go to the same school while the $12.5-million renovation project is underway at Westmount Park.

Parents and the governing boards for the affected schools will be consulted until Jan. 8, 2019.

Centennial Academy currently rents out space at Marymount Academy.

The end of Centennial’s lease in June 2019 frees  up the space needed for students from Westmount Park to start the school year there in fall 2019.

