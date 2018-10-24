Kelowna RCMP release sketch of assault suspect

Police in Kelowna have released a composite drawing of a suspect they are searching for.

According to police, they are searching for a young man in his early 20s who is Caucasian, possibly part Filipino, and was involved in a late-night assault. He has a medium build with shoulder-length brown and black hair. He was last seen wearing all black or dark-coloured clothing and riding a skateboard.

The assault took place on October 12th, at approximately 11:56 p.m., in the area of Elliot Avenue and Richter Street. Police say the suspect chased an adult woman, tackled her, then dragged her onto a residential property. The woman managed to free herself and ran away, then flagged down a passing motorist.

“Since the incident, a specially trained forensic artist travelled to the B.C. Interior to meet personally with the victim at the Kelowna RCMP detachment,” said RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Working with our witness in a cognitive interview setting, the artist created a composite sketch of the assault suspect.”

Anyone with any information is encouraged to contact the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.