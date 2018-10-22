Calgary police seek alleged victim of ‘possible hate-motivated assault’

Calgary police are searching for a person who may have been a victim of an allegedly unprovoked hate-motivated assault on a CTrain.

On Oct. 6 at around 4:30 p.m., police said they received a report of an assault on a southbound CTrain near Rundle Station.

Police said a man was heard yelling, “Go back to your own country,” at a man on the train. The situation escalated when the suspect hit the victim with a piece of cardboard.

“The man continued yelling racial slurs at the victim as they walked off the platform and then the two went separate ways, with the victim heading towards Sunridge Mall,” police said in a news release Monday.

Police located the suspect later when another train passenger called 911.

The victim of the attack was never found, investigators said.

“The confrontation is believed to have been completely unprovoked,” police said.

Police released two photos from CCTV cameras from the CTrain platform in the hopes the victim will step forward, along with any other people who may have witnessed the incident.

Police are asking anyone with information to email the hate crimes coordinator at hatecrime@calgarypolice.ca, to call them at 403-266-1234 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers online or 1-800-222-8477.

