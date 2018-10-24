2 dead after shooting at Kroger supermarket in Kentucky

Two people are dead after a shooting at a Kroger supermarket on the outskirts of Louisville, Ky., according to police and local media reports.

Witnesses told CBS affiliate WLKY-TV that a person entered the store in Jeffersontown shooting.

An emergency medical technician who happened to be at the store when gunfire broke out says he saw a woman hit and went to help her but realized there was nothing that could be done.

Eric Deacon told WDRB-TV in Louisville that he heard gunfire and saw two men run out of the Kroger into the parking lot Wednesday, shooting at each other. He said he saw a woman in her mid-50s or early 60s get hit as he was calling 911.

Deacon said he went to the woman to start CPR on her but realized he couldn’t help her.

Police later confirmed that one woman and one man were killed in the shooting.

One person is in custody after the incident, according to KLFY.

Kroger said in a statement that the company is “shocked and saddened” by the incident, and the store was closed and will re-open after the investigation concludes.

— With files from the Associated Press and Reuters

