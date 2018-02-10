Kentucky man kills 4 before turning gun on himself in ‘horrific’ shooting spree: police

Five people are dead after a man opened fire in two different residences in Johnson County, Ky. before turning the gun on himself.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call about a shooting Saturday afternoon, with deputies arriving at the concerned residence to find two dead shooting victims in the kitchen.

Authorities then received a tip about the location of the suspect’s vehicle, which led them to an apartment in the area. There, they found the bodies of two additional victims as well as the suspect, who was identified as Joseph Nickell.

In a Facebook post, Johnson County Sheriff Dwayne Price described the events as “a horrific murder spree.”

“There are no words to describe the heartbreak in seeing four lives taken due to the actions of one man,” Sheriff Price said. “I have worked in law enforcement for 34 years. This is one of the most disturbing acts of violence I have ever seen.”

The names of the victims is being withheld while their families are notified.

