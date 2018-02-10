Crime
February 10, 2018 9:59 pm
Updated: February 10, 2018 10:04 pm

Kentucky man kills 4 before turning gun on himself in ‘horrific’ shooting spree: police

By National Online Journalist  Global News

File photo.

A A

Five people are dead after a man opened fire in two different residences in Johnson County, Ky. before turning the gun on himself.

The Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said it received a call about a shooting Saturday afternoon, with deputies arriving at the concerned residence to find two dead shooting victims in the kitchen.

Story continues below

Authorities then received a tip about the location of the suspect’s vehicle, which led them to an apartment in the area. There, they found the bodies of two additional victims as well as the suspect, who was identified as Joseph Nickell.

READ MORE: 4 killed in shooting ‘rampage’ in rural California town before gunman killed by police

In a Facebook post, Johnson County Sheriff Dwayne Price described the events as “a horrific murder spree.”

“There are no words to describe the heartbreak in seeing four lives taken due to the actions of one man,” Sheriff Price said. “I have worked in law enforcement for 34 years. This is one of the most disturbing acts of violence I have ever seen.”

The names of the victims is being withheld while their families are notified.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Fatal Shooting
Johnson County Kentucky
Johnson County Kentucky shooting
Johnson County Sheriff
Johnson County shooting
Joseph Nickell
Joseph Nickell shooting
Kentucky shooting
Shooting spree

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News