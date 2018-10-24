IOC visits Calgary to tour legacy Olympic venues, meet with bid committee

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) is in Calgary to meet with the city’s 2026 Olympic bid corporation (BidCo) and tour the 1988 legacy sites.

In a news release, BidCo said the IOC’s Christophe Dubi and Hannah Burns will be joined by BidCo’s CEO Mary Moran to provide “an update on the status of Calgary’s bid.”

Olympic silver-medalist Helen Upperton, two-time medalist Alex Gough and the Canadian skeleton team will also be part of the media availability, BidCo said.

As the Nov. 13 Olympic bid plebiscite approaches, city councillors like Evan Wooley are hoping the ever-narrowing field of bid competitors will put the city in a better bargaining position with the IOC.

“We await the federal numbers, the cost-share numbers, there is a plebiscite date … all of these moving parts. And continuing to watch other cities’ applications and their decisions moving ahead are obviously always influencing our negotiations,” he said. “Remembering the IOC number that was initially … on the table, I would assume that number obviously has the potential to move.”

