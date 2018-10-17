How much would the 2026 Winter Olympics cost each Calgary household?

How much will the 2026 Winter Olympic and Paralympic Games cost taxpayers if they come to Calgary?

The Canadian Taxpayers Federation (CTF) says that magic number is at least $2,000 per Calgary household.

“This doesn’t include any cost overruns, any interest payments,” CTF Alberta director Franco Terrazzano said.

“It doesn’t include any other costs that may be hidden below the table and it also doesn’t include any cost to actually attend the events.”

The cost estimate also assumes the federal government puts in its maximum contribution of $1.5 billion.

So it’s safe to say the $2,000 number could easily be much higher, according to the CTF.

How did the federation break this down?

“The CTF took all of the taxes Calgarians will have to pay — the federal portion, the provincial portion and the municipal commitment — and divided it by the number of households in Calgary,” Terrazzano said.

Depending on how close the Games stick to budget, Calgarians could be on the hook for a whole lot more, according to this analysis.

“If cost overruns are the same as Calgary’s were in 1988, the household will be paying $6,000.

“If cost overruns are the same as the average for the Winter Olympics, then households will be paying $11,000 each,” Terrazzano said.

The taxpayers’ federation has made its stance on the Olympics pretty clear.

“There just is no money for this at all levels of government. All levels of government are broke.”

Global News’ request for comment from the 2026 BidCo was not returned by the time of publishing.

Want to take a deeper look at the CTF’s analysis? Click here.

Calgarians hit the polls for the Olympic plebiscite on Nov. 13.