Remains of missing Cowichan Valley father, Ben Kilmer, found near Duncan

The remains of a Cowichan Valley father who went missing earlier this year have been discovered on Vancouver Island.

Ben Kilmer’s body was found last Wednesday in a remote area of Duncan on Vancouver Island.

“His death is a shock to all who knew him, and a devastating outcome to a vast and difficult search,” read a statement from Kilmer’s family posted on Wednesday.

Dozens of people scoured the region looking for Kilmer, who was last seen on May 16.

Surveillance video showed him at a job site. His work van was later found abandoned along Cowichan Lake Road with the engine running. Adding to the mystery, a small amount of blood was found inside the vehicle.

At the time Kilmer went missing, his wife Tonya said his disappearance was deeply out of character for the 41-year-old father of two.

“It’s a mystery because he would never leave us,” she said.

The family thanked the community and the RCMP for the support they received during the months-long search.

