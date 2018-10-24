Edmonton LRT delays cause commuter headaches Wednesday morning

The City of Edmonton says damage to a significant number of LRT cars caused deals for commuters Wednesday morning.
Spokesperson Janice Schroeder said the Metro Line was not running from the Chrurchill station to NAIT. Commuters were being transported by buses.
The Capital Line was operating but with three cars instead of the typical five. Schroeder said additional buses were being used to help commuters travel between the Southgate and University stations.
Those using the replacement buses were told to look for red “LRT Replacement” signs on bus stop signs. The buses also had “LRT Replacement Service” signs on them, as well as the final destination.
Edmonton Transit Service (ETS)spokesperson Rowan Anderson said a routine inspections Tuesday night of LRT cars found damage to the metal arm that connects the car to the overhead, high-voltage wire running the length of the line.
Anderson said 40 per cent of the 100-car fleet had suffered “short-term damage.”
ETS tweeted Tuesday night that were would be “urgent rail work starting at midnight,” causing southbound trains from the South Campus station to the Century Park station to be delayed. But ETS said the track would be “back on” Wednesday morning.
The City of Edmonton has scheduled a media availability Wednesday morning where more information is expected to be provide.
— More to come…
