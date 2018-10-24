Edmonton LRT delays cause commuter headaches Wednesday morning

The City of Edmonton says damage to a significant number of LRT cars caused deals for commuters Wednesday morning.

Spokesperson Janice Schroeder said the Metro Line was not running from the Chrurchill station to NAIT. Commuters were being transported by buses.

The Capital Line was operating but with three cars instead of the typical five. Schroeder said additional buses were being used to help commuters travel between the Southgate and University stations.

Please allow extra time; LRT delays this morning. Metro Line buses run from Churchill to NAIT. Capital Line trains are running less frequently. #yegtransit — Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) (@takeETSalert) October 24, 2018

There are delays on the LRT this AM. Bus replacement service between Churchill and NAIT on Metro Line. Extra buses to supplement Capital Line trains between Southgate and University stations. Look for red bus replacement signs at street level. #yegtransit — Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) (@takeETSalert) October 24, 2018

Those using the replacement buses were told to look for red “LRT Replacement” signs on bus stop signs. The buses also had “LRT Replacement Service” signs on them, as well as the final destination.

Look for red “LRT Replacement” signs on bus stop signs to find LRT replacement service. Buses will also say LRT Replacement Service, followed by the final destination. Here are the signs exact locations including maps: https://t.co/CDEsmC2Zw8 #yegtransit — Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) (@takeETSalert) October 24, 2018

Edmonton Transit Service (ETS)spokesperson Rowan Anderson said a routine inspections Tuesday night of LRT cars found damage to the metal arm that connects the car to the overhead, high-voltage wire running the length of the line.

Anderson said 40 per cent of the 100-car fleet had suffered “short-term damage.”

ETS tweeted Tuesday night that were would be “urgent rail work starting at midnight,” causing southbound trains from the South Campus station to the Century Park station to be delayed. But ETS said the track would be “back on” Wednesday morning.

Pls allow extra travel time on LRT tonight. Urgent rail work starting at midnight means southbound trains from South Campus, Southgate and Century Park may be delayed up to 8 minutes. We'll be back on track tomorrow morning. #yegtransit — Edmonton Transit Service (ETS) (@takeETSalert) October 24, 2018

The City of Edmonton has scheduled a media availability Wednesday morning where more information is expected to be provide.

— More to come…