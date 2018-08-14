Entire Edmonton LRT system to shut down for several hours Saturday

Edmonton’s entire LRT system will be closed for several hours on Saturday as the network goes through signal testing.

The Edmonton Transit Service sent a tweet on Tuesday afternoon saying the closure is scheduled to be in effect between 5 a.m. and 1 p.m. Service to the Edmonton Eskimos game against the Montreal Alouettes is not expected to be affected at this time.

Buses will be used to replace LRT service during the testing.

The buses will say “LRT Replacement Service,” followed by the final destination, according to the city.

When riders are looking for the right bus stop to wait at during replacement service, Edmonton transit said to look for the bus stop signs that list “LRT Replacement.”

Uniformed ETS employees will be stationed at each LRT station and transit centre to assist customers looking for the correct bus stop.

A full list of replacement stops is available on the city’s website.