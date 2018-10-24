Explosive devices sent to Hillary Clinton, Barack Obama prompt investigation

Two explosive devices were found in the mail sent to former U.S. secretary of state Hillary Clinton in Chappaqua, N.Y. and to former President Barack Obama on Wednesday.

The device found near the home of Clinton and her husband, former President Bill Clinton, was described as an IED and found early Wednesday morning, according to NY1. The New York Times reports a technician who screens the couple’s mail found the bomb.

The FBI, Secret Service and New Castle Police Department are investigating the incident. The FBI confirmed they are investigating in a statement on Twitter.

We are aware of a suspicious package found in the vicinity of the Clinton residence in Chappaqua, NY, and our JTTF has engaged with our federal, state and local partners to investigate. As this is an on-going investigation, we will have no further comment at this time — FBI New York (@NewYorkFBI) October 24, 2018

A similar device was sent to the Obama’s office and was intercepted by agents, the Secret Service confirmed.

“The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such,” the Secret Service said in a statement sent to the New York Times. “The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them.”

The bombs were found two days after an explosive device was found in the mailbox at a home owned by George Soros, the liberal billionaire philanthropist who has been denounced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Soros was not home at the time and officials detonated that device safely.

A law enforcement official told the New York Times the device found near the Clinton home was similar to the one found near Soros’ home.

Laura Silber, a spokeswoman for Soros’ Open Society Foundations, blamed the country’s toxic political environment for the incident on Tuesday.

“The hateful rhetoric that dominates politics in the U.S. and in so many countries around the world breeds extremism and violence,” Silber said in a statement. “In this climate of fear, falsehoods and rising authoritarianism, just voicing your views can draw death threats.”

In recent days and weeks, Soros has been accused of being the hidden hand behind some of the opposition to Brett Kavanaugh’s Supreme Court nomination and helping to create the caravan of Central Americans making their way toward the U.S.

Earlier this year, the Clinton‘s house was the scene of a small fire.

Firefighters work at the scene of a small fire on a property at the home of former President Bill Clinton and his wife Hillary Clinton, Wednesday, Jan. 3, 2018 in Chappaqua, N.Y. A Clinton spokesman tweeted that the fire was in a building used by the Secret Service, not in the Clintons’ residence. He also said the Clintons were not home at the time and “all is OK!”*With files from the Associated Press