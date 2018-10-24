Suspicious packages found at prominent U.S. addresses — what we know so far

A series of suspicious devices were reported at notable locations across the United States on Wednesday morning, several officials have confirmed.

It was not immediately clear what was in the packages.

The FBI and Secret Services are among those who have confirmed that evacuations and investigations are now underway. Several other buildings and offices across the country are equipped with high security.

Here is where the packages have been delivered or intercepted, and what we know so far.

Hillary and Bill Clinton’s New York home

A suspicious package was found in the mail sent to former U.S. secretary of state Hillary Clinton in Chappaqua, N.Y.

The device found near the home of Clinton and her husband, former president Bill Clinton.

The New York Times reported a technician who screens the couple’s mail found the bomb Tuesday night. Police confirmed the reports Wednesday morning.

Barack Obama’s office

Another suspicious package was intercepted by Secret Service before being delivered to the Washington office of Barack Obama.

“The packages were immediately identified during routine mail screening procedures as potential explosive devices and were appropriately handled as such,” the Secret Service said in a statement sent to The New York Times.

“The protectees did not receive the packages nor were they at risk of receiving them.”

CNN’s New York building

The New York office of news network CNN was also emptied Wednesday morning due to a suspicious package.

CNN staff were all reported safe but were waiting outside the Time Warner Center building.

CNN host Jim Sciutto was among those forced to leave the building, and spoke to his colleagues in Washington on-air.

“They’re moving us well down the street of the building,” he said of New York police.

“They are treating this like the real deal,” CNN crime reporter Shimon Prokupecz added.

Prokupecz noted that authorities believe they have the CNN building “situation under control.”

George Soros’ home

The potential bombs found on Wednesday come two days after an explosive device was found in the mailbox at a home owned by George Soros, the liberal billionaire philanthropist who has been denounced by U.S. President Donald Trump.

Soros was not home at the time and officials detonated that device safely.

A law enforcement official told the New York Times the device found near the Clinton home was similar to the one found near Soros’ home.

White House response

The White House, in a statement, condemned the attempted attacks the suspicious packages.

“These terrorizing acts are despicable, and anyone responsible will be held accountable to the fullest extent of the law,” White House spokeswoman Sarah Sanders said.

“The United States Secret Service and other law enforcement agencies are investigating and will take all appropriate actions to protect anyone threatened by these cowards.”

— With files from Global News reporter Rebecca Joseph, Reuters