Police asking for public help in Kelowna stabbing

An altercation between two men in downtown Kelowna earlier this month resulted in one of them being stabbed, and now local police are asking for public help in identifying possible witnesses to the incident.

The altercation took place on Wednesday, October 10th, at approximately 12:17 a.m. along the 200 block of Leon Avenue. Kelowna RCMP said they set up a containment area around the scene, but the suspect reportedly fled on foot and was not located.

The victim, a 33-year-old Kelowna man, was treated at the scene, then rushed to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries after being stabbed multiple times.

In trying to find the suspect, police have released images from closed-circuit television footage of possible witnesses.

“The investigation, currently being led by the General Investigation Section, has been progressing well, as police have since identified and spoken to several witnesses,” said Kelowna RCMP Cpl. Jesse O’Donaghey. “Our investigators are now looking to speak with additional witnesses, who have not yet been identified by police. The unknown male and two unknown females were spotted on video surveillance CCTV cameras in the area.”

The unknown male witness was seen wearing a black short sleeve, Toronto Blue Jays jersey with the No. 10 on the back. One of the unknown females had long dark coloured hair, eye glasses and was seen carrying a dark coloured purse. The other unknown female had what is believed to be darker blonde hair in a top knot, seen wearing a tank top and dark pants.

If you know the identity of any of the witnesses depicted in the photograph, or you witnessed this incident and have not yet spoken to police or have any information at all, you are asked to contact Cst. Ewan Dewolf of Kelowna RCMP GIS at 250-470-6294.