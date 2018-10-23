Surrey RCMP investigate stabbing

A 16-year-old boy is in hospital with non-life-threatening wounds, after a stabbing in Surrey Monday evening.

RCMP say they were called at 8 p.m. to 147th Street and 83rd Avenue, for a fight between two groups of youths known to each other.

Police say a suspect and a number of other youths fled the scene when officers arrived.

Police are investigating and looking for video footage.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP or Crime Stoppers.