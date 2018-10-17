Man arrested, 2nd suspect wanted in alleged Vanier home invasion, stabbing

Ottawa police are asking the public to be on the lookout for a man in relation to an alleged home invasion and stabbing that occurred in Vanier on Tuesday night.

Police say that at approximately 8:30 p.m., officers responded to an alleged home invasion and stabbing in the 300-block of Lafontaine Avenue.

According to police, two male suspects allegedly forced their way into the residence of a 25-year-old man, pistol-whipped him, stabbed him numerous times and then stole items from the home. The suspects then fled the scene.

While one of the suspects was able to evade police, the other was arrested and brought into custody.

Samatar Said-Fahmi, 23, of Ottawa is charged with attempted murder, several weapons-related charges and breach of probation and was scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday.

The second suspect, Andrew Carter, 19, of Ottawa is wanted also for attempted murder, several weapons charges and failure to comply with release conditions.

Police say Carter is described as a Caucasian male, five-feet-eight-inches tall and 190 pounds. He has a fair complexion and brown hair.

Police are warning the public that Carter is considered armed and dangerous. and if you see him, do not approach.

Police are asking anyone with information to call the robbery unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).