Hamilton police investigate overnight stabbing

Hamilton Police are investigating what they’re calling an overnight stabbing that sent two men to hospital.

Police say shortly after 11:30 p.m. Monday, the two victims entered the emergency room at Hamilton General, where officers learned they had been stabbed, but that’s about all the information they received.

Investigators are still trying to determine the location of the incident.

The victims, aged 18 and 21, received non-life threatening injuries.

Hamilton Police are asking anyone with information to call them at 905-546-3833 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).

