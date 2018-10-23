Jasper National Park expands east gate entrance on Yellowhead Highway

The east gates to Jasper National Park are the area’s busiest access point, seeing around 900,000 vehicles come through each year and that can cause major backups on the highway just past Hinton, Alta. But that’s all about to change thanks to construction improvements.

“On a really busy day in the summer, we are putting between 4,000 and 6,000 cars through the two lanes of traffic,” explained Pamela Clark, the park’s visitor experience manager.

“Probably the biggest comment we get from visitors coming into the park is the lineups and the waiting time.”

The busiest entrance to @JasperNP will soon move from 2 lanes to 4, including a bypass lane for those driving straight through the park as well as people with park passes. #Jasper #Camping #Skiing pic.twitter.com/L3UAOKM6XP — Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) October 23, 2018

It’s not just visitors either; about 40 per cent are just driving across the Yellowhead Highway en route to B.C., including thousands of semi-trucks.

“And traffic can back up, it’s about a 20- to 30-minute wait. That’s our average wait time, which really isn’t an acceptable level of service for visitors coming into the park,” Clark explained.

“It’s a bit of a safety hazard when you have that much of a lineup on a highway.”

She said when things back up, some drivers direct their frustration at Parks Canada staff, while others pull risky maneuvers.

“We’ve seen vehicles go around the gate and head down the opposing lane of traffic.”

This spring, Parks Canada started a major construction project at the gates to add an additional kiosk lane, as well as a free-flowing bypass lane. Banff National Park has had a similar lane for years.

“It’s for visitors or travellers who are going through the park and not stopping, but it’s also for all those people that have an annual pass.”

The construction is nearly complete and the bypass lane is expected to open soon.

“We have some paving left to do before the project is complete. There’s some landscaping and restoration work to continue as well.”

Today @GlobalEdmonton we’re also looking at the East Jasper Gates – where backups last an average of 20-30 minutes and pose a safety risk. Improvements are imminent. @JasperNP pic.twitter.com/15QGi7evFu — Sarah Kraus (@SarahNKraus) October 23, 2018