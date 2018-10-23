Passion for gymnastics pays off for Kingston coach with provincial honour

Linda Empringham has been an instrumental part of the Trillium Gymnastics Club for more than 25 years, sharing her passion for the sport with Kingston’s youth.

On October 20, in Mississauga, the Ontario Gymnastics Association named Empringham their Grassroots Coach of the Year.

“I am humbled and honoured to win this award,” said Empringham.

“I thank my coaches, students and their families. This is really a club award and I have to thank everyone at Trillium for nominating me. I just totally enjoy the kids and mentoring young people.”

In her role as the club’s recreational director, she has developed successful programs for both boys and girls of all ages and abilities.

“Her first priority is that the children have fun,” said Shelley Lee, the head coach at the Trillium Gymnastics Club on Fortune Crescent.

“She realizes that it’s important for children to be engaged in physical activity which leads to a healthy lifestyle. She has patience and tremendous communication skills. She truly loves her job, loves children and she’s very easy to work with. It’s a well-deserved award and we’re all very proud of Linda.”

Empringham, who joined the organization in 1993, also takes care of administrative duties associated with the club. She strongly believes in offering a positive experience for every child that steps into the building.

“I love people, and I love children because they’re so free spirited,” Empringham said. “I also love the coaches because they’re all young people striving to be better. I offer them direction and hopefully they leave here with something positive in the next chapter in their journey through life.”

Another long-time Kingston coach, Graeme Huffman, was honoured as well, recognizing his 25 years of service with the Kingston Aeros Trampoline Club.