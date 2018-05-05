17-year-old Kingston Collegiate gymnast hopes to soar in Oshawa

Years of hard work and dedication have paid off for Ella MacPhail of the Trillium Blooms Gymnastics Club in Kingston.

The talented gymnast has qualified for the Eastern Canadian championships in Oshawa, May 11-13.

READ MORE: Trillium Blooms Gym meet in Kingston this weekend

“I’m excited to compete and meet new people,” said the 17-year-old student from Kingston Collegiate Vocational Institute.

“I’ve been training all year for this opportunity,” MacPhail continued. “I’m graduating this spring so I guess you can say it will be my competitive swan song.”

MacPhail has been a fixture at the Trillium club for almost 16 years. She started in the bouncing baby program when she was just a year old.

“She will be sorely missed,” said Shelley Lee, the long-time head coach at the Trillium Bloom’s Gym Club on Fortune Crescent.

“Not only is Ella an exceptional gymnast, but she’s a great inspiration, and a great role model for our younger athletes.”

READ MORE: Comaneci, darling of ’76 Olympics, revisits Montreal

MacPhail, who will attend the University of Toronto this September, said the Trillium Club has played an important role in her upbringing.

“I definitely would not be the person I am today if I did not have this club,” said MacPhail. “My coaches have all been supportive and everyone here is like family. I will miss them dearly.”