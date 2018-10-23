Judge chases inmates escaping courtroom in dramatic video

A Washington judge is being heralded for his quick feet after two inmates attempted to flee during a court appearance.

Kodey Howard and Tanner Jacobson were in a Lewis County courtroom Tuesday when the pair decided to make a run for it. Surveillance footage shows Judge RW Buzzard throw off his judicial robes and pursue them.

The two men, whom Buzzard called “desperate,” stormed out of the courtroom. They were running down a hallway when inmate Howard tripped and face planted.

“You kind of picture circus music almost going in the background as they crash into each other,” Buzzard told KIRO.

Both Howard and Jacobson made it down three flights of stairs and were leaving the building when the judge wrapped Howard in what he called “a bear hug.” Jacobson was captured a couple blocks away.

The Daily Chronicle reports that both men face a felony charge of second-degree escape and have been placed on bonds.