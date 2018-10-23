Caught on Camera: Officer pulls over alleged car thief and watches as his patrol car stolen

Dramatic video has been released of an Oklahoma police officer watching as an alleged car thief stole his car during a traffic stop.

Angie Frost, 36, was pulled over on March 3 near a Village Inn by Tulsa law enforcement. The car she had been driving was reported stolen.

Body camera footage, released by the Tulsa Police Department, shows Frost deny any wrongdoing and refer to a friend — “Stephen” — as the vehicle’s owner.

“Well, he used to be a friend,” Frost said to police. “But I’m rethinking the whole friendship thing.”

Frost was put in handcuffs and placed in the rear of a police patrol car. KTUL reports that officers were searching the vehicle Frost had been driving when she squirmed free of her seatbelt and positioned her arms in front of her before getting behind the wheel.

“She’s trying to steal your car,” one officer could be heard saying.

Seconds later the patrol car was charging through the parking lot in an attempt to flee.

“The suspect just stole my vehicle,” said another officer communicating with dispatch.

Several officers quickly responded. KOTV reports that Frost was apprehended at a nearby Studio 6 Motel complex after jumping out of the stolen police car.

“You stole a police car in front of three police officers,” one officer proclaimed when she was back in custody.

Frost plead guilty to charges in May and was sentenced to three years in jail.