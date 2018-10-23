Police investigating after assault in Orillia sends 1 man to hospital

Police have arrested one suspect and are searching for another in connection with an assault investigation in Orillia.

According to Orillia OPP, on Oct. 17 just before 7 p.m., officers received a report of an assault at a residence on High Street.

Police say as a result of the incident, one man was transported to hospital with serious injuries.

Officers say following an investigation, 43-year-old Christopher Slauko was arrested and charged with aggravated assault.

Police say Slauko was held for a bail hearing on Oct. 18 and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice in Orillia on Nov. 13.

Police say a warrant has now been issued for the arrest of a second suspect. Officers are searching for 32-year-old Tyler Walsh from Orillia in connection with the assault investigation.

According to police, officers believe this was an isolated incident and there is no danger to the public.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122.