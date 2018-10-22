Police investigating after youth struck by vehicle in Orillia
Police are investigating after a 12-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle in Orillia.
According to Orillia OPP, on Friday just before 8 p.m., officers received a report that a vehicle had collided with a pedestrian on East Street West near James Street.
Police say the girl was hit by a vehicle and taken to hospital by Simcoe County paramedics with non-life threatening injuries.
READ MORE: Ontario government offers reward for information about deadly Springwater hit-and-run
Officers say the vehicle involved in the collision failed to remain at the scene.
Police are now searching for a dark coloured 2010-2012 Nissan Altima with damage to the passenger side headlight.
According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.