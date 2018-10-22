Crime
Police investigating after youth struck by vehicle in Orillia

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

Police are investigating after a 12-year-old girl was struck by a vehicle in Orillia.

According to Orillia OPP, on Friday just before 8 p.m., officers received a report that a vehicle had collided with a pedestrian on East Street West near James Street.

Police say the girl was hit by a vehicle and taken to hospital by Simcoe County paramedics with non-life threatening injuries.

Officers say the vehicle involved in the collision failed to remain at the scene.

Police are now searching for a dark coloured 2010-2012 Nissan Altima with damage to the passenger side headlight.

According to police, the investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact officers at 705-326-3536 or 1-888-310-1122.

