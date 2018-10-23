Cambridge voters approve ranked balloting measure but low turnout could spike it

Cambridge voters said “yes” to ranked balloting Monday night but it may not actually be implemented for the 2022 municipal election.

The referendum needed approval from 50 per cent of voters to move forward but only 33 per cent of Cambridge voters made the effort on Monday night.

READ MORE: Kathryn McGarry unseats Cambridge Mayor Doug Craig

Ranked ballots allow voters an opportunity to rank their choices in order of preference rather than just select one option.

READ MORE: Cambridge election results 2018

If there is no majority selected in the opening round of voting, the candidate with the fewest votes is eliminated and votes are then recounted. The process continues until a candidate is elected with a majority.

READ MORE: Cambridge, Brantford voting hours extended due to computer glitch

For the first time in Ontario, London offered ranked balloting in the 2018 municipal election.

Cambridge and Kingston held referendums on whether to implement the system in the next municipal election.