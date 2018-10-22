Cambridge, Brantford voting hours extended ’til 9 p.m. due to computer glitch

The cities of Cambridge and Brantford have been forced to extend the closing of polls until 9 p.m. after experiencing glitches in online voting.

On Twitter, the city encouraged voters to head to polls if they were experiencing difficulties in trying to vote online.

If you are having difficultly voting online, please head to your designated polling station. Voting stations will now remain open until 9 pm. Our provider has informed us that due to high volume there are delays across the province with online voting. https://t.co/l6x2uGHVqV — City of Cambridge (@cityofcambridge) October 22, 2018

Polls for the 2018 municipal election were initially to close at 8 p.m.

In a statement, a city official said, “Voting stations and online voting will now remain open until 9 pm. Our provider has informed us that due to high volume there are delays across the province with online voting.”

The Township of Woolwich said its online voting system had also gone down a couple of times since 6 p.m.

Other communities across the province were also reportedly having issues with online voting as well.