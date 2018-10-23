Man finds razor blade in chocolate bar bought in west-end Toronto, police say
Toronto police have issued a public safety alert after a man found a razor blade in a chocolate bar he purchased from a Dollarama in the city’s west end.
Officers said a man bought a package of mini Twix bars on Saturday from the store at 30 Weston Rd.
Police said that when the 41-year-old man unwrapped the bar, he found a razor blade inside.
There were no injuries reported.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.
