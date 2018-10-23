Crime
October 23, 2018 9:41 am

Man finds razor blade in chocolate bar bought in west-end Toronto, police say

By Web Coordinator  Global News

Toronto police issued a public safety alert after a man found a razor blade in his chocolate bar on Saturday.

Toronto police/handouts
A A

Toronto police have issued a public safety alert after a man found a razor blade in a chocolate bar he purchased from a Dollarama in the city’s west end.

Officers said a man bought a package of mini Twix bars on Saturday from the store at 30 Weston Rd.

READ MORE: Pin found in child’s Halloween candy in Toronto: police

Police said that when the 41-year-old man unwrapped the bar, he found a razor blade inside.

There were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
Chocolate Bar
Crime
Dollarama
Dollarama Chocolate
Public Safety Alerrt
Razor Blade
Toronto Police
Twix
Twix Chocolate Bars

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News