Man finds razor blade in chocolate bar bought in west-end Toronto, police say

Toronto police have issued a public safety alert after a man found a razor blade in a chocolate bar he purchased from a Dollarama in the city’s west end.

Officers said a man bought a package of mini Twix bars on Saturday from the store at 30 Weston Rd.

Police said that when the 41-year-old man unwrapped the bar, he found a razor blade inside.

There were no injuries reported.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-1200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.