Pin found in child’s Halloween candy in Toronto: police

Toronto police say no one was injured after a pin was found in a child’s Halloween treat this week.

The metal was found on Wednesday embedded in a piece of red Twizzlers licorice, police say. The candy was not eaten and the discovery was reported to police.

The family had been trick-or-treating in the area of Eglinton Avenue West and Caledonia Road.

Toronto police say the investigation is ongoing, and they’re asking the public to report any possible candy tampering.

The case is one of more than half a dozen reported to police in southern Ontario this Halloween, with incidents in Hamilton, London, Barrie, Chatham, Windsor and Waterloo.

An 11-year-old from the Cambridge area had to undergo surgery earlier this month after consuming a Reese Peanut Butter Cup that contained a metal object.

— With a file from the Canadian Press