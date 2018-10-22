4 suspects sought in Shellbrook, Sask. break-in

Police are looking for four people who broke into a store in Shellbrook, Sask.
Shellbrook RCMP said the early morning break-in on Oct.19 happened at a store on Main Street.
Police said the four gained access through the front door, then spent roughly 20 minutes removing selected items.
They made off in a smaller, lighter-coloured four-door hatchback.
Police have released surveillance photos of the suspects.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Shellbrook RCMP at 306-747-2606 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.
Shellbrook is approximately 125 kilometres north of Saskatoon.
