Crime
October 22, 2018 11:47 am
Updated: October 22, 2018 12:19 pm

4 suspects sought in Shellbrook, Sask. break-in

Shellbrook RCMP said the four suspects gained access through the front door, then spent roughly 20 minutes removing selected items.

Shellbrook RCMP / Supplied
Police are looking for four people who broke into a store in Shellbrook, Sask.

Shellbrook RCMP said the early morning break-in on Oct.19 happened at a store on Main Street.

Police said the four gained access through the front door, then spent roughly 20 minutes removing selected items.

They made off in a smaller, lighter-coloured four-door hatchback.

Police have released surveillance photos of the suspects.

Surveillance photo of a suspect in a break and enter on Oct. 19, 2018 in Shellbrook, Sask.

Shellbrook RCMP / Supplied
Surveillance photo of a suspect in a break and enter on Oct. 19, 2018 in Shellbrook, Sask.

Shellbrook RCMP / Supplied
Surveillance photo of a suspect in a break and enter on Oct. 19, 2018 in Shellbrook, Sask.

Shellbrook RCMP / Supplied
Surveillance photo of vehicle believe to have been used in a break and enter on Oct. 19, 2018 in Shellbrook, Sask.

Shellbrook RCMP / Supplied

Anyone with information is asked to contact Shellbrook RCMP at 306-747-2606 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Shellbrook is approximately 125 kilometres north of Saskatoon.

Global News