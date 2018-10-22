Tories to table motion calling for government strategy on returning ISIS members

The political debate over what to do with Canadians who were part of the so-called Islamic State returned to Parliament on Monday, with the Conservatives demanding a federal strategy on the matter.

An opposition motion to be tabled in the afternoon called on the government of Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to put forward a plan within 45 days for bringing to justice those who fought with ISIS.

MP Michelle Rempel was to introduce the motion, which urges the government to acknowledge that anyone who travelled abroad to take part in terrorism or genocide should face legal consequences.

The government should examine legal reforms that ensure the courts have access to evidence against terror suspects, while also providing adequate resources to security agencies to monitor them, it said.

In particular, the government should encourage greater use of peace bonds that place conditions on terror suspects through electronic monitoring and restrictions on their social media use, according to the motion.

It also asked the government to support initiatives such as the one proposed over the weekend by Ontario Premier Doug Ford to cut off returning terrorist group members from provincial social programs.

The federal government has come under pressure over its handling of terrorist fighters in the wake of a series of Global News reports about Canadians captured in Syria over allegations they had been involved in ISIS.

One of them, Muhammad Ali, said in an interview he had served in an ISIS sniper unit. On social media, the Mississauga resident had also encouraged others to join ISIS or attack Canada.

Global News has confirmed that U.S.-backed Kurdish forces are holding at least three Canadians accused of being ISIS fighters, three Canadian wives of ISIS foreign fighters and seven children.

All want to return to Canada and the Syrian Democratic Forces, who are holding them, want to hand them over to the Canadian government. But none have yet been charged, raising questions about what will happen upon their return.

Public Safety Minister Ralph Goodale has said anyone involved in terrorism would be investigated. “We will collect evidence and where that evidence is appropriate, we will lay charges to the full extent of the law.”

But the opposition motion, brought forward jointly by Rempel, the immigration critic, and public safety critic Pierre Paul-Hus, said the current procedure for bringing perpetrators of atrocities to justice was slow and failed victims.

It quoted Nobel Peace Prize winner Nadia Murad, an Iraqi Yazidi kidnapped by ISIS, who has written about her wish to see all ISIS members put on trial like Nazis following the Second World War.

Rather than trying to reintegrate returning terrorists back into Canadian society, the government should prosecute those who fought with ISIS or participated in any terror activities, the motion said.

It also asked the government to recognize that ISIS committed atrocities against ethnic and religious minorities, notably Yazidis, Iraqi Christians, Coptic Christians and Shias.

