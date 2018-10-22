Man dies in hospital following assault, becoming Toronto’s 88th homicide

A 58-year-old man has died following an assault and robbery earlier this month in the city’s downtown core.

Police say on October 12, at around 6:15 p.m., officers were called to the area of Dundas and Church streets, responding to reports of a robbery.

Allegedly, the victim was standing on the corner, police say, when he was approached by a stranger who punched him. The man fell to the ground, striking his head.

After being transported to hospital his condition worsened, and he later succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced dead on Sunday, October 21. A postmortem is scheduled for Monday October 22, police say.

Police have identified the victim as Edward “Ted” Sharron of Toronto. His death marks the city’s 88th homicide of 2018.

On October 15, police arrested 34-year-old Jason Hadfield of Toronto in connection to the incident. He was charged with one count each of aggravated assault and robbery and appeared in court the next day. His charges are expected to be upgraded.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400, Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-TIPS (8477).