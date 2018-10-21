Sports
Moose Jaw Warriors edge Regina Pats 3-2

By Staff The Canadian Press
Tristin Langan broke a 2-2 tie at 12:39 of the third as the Moose Jaw Warriors edged the Regina Pats 3-2 in Western Hockey League action on Saturday.

Tate Popple and Ryan Peckford also scored while Adam Evanoff made 31 saves for the Warriors (5-3-2).

Austin Pratt and Jake Leschyshyn replied for Regina (3-8-0). Max Paddock kicked out 22 shots in a losing cause.

The Pats host the Everett Silvertips next on Sunday at the Brandt Centre.

-With files from Global News

© 2018 The Canadian Press

