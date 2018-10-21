Dorchester manhunt draws joint effort from London police, Middlesex OPP

A manhunt is drawing the joint efforts of London police and Middlesex County OPP as officers continue their search for a suspect in Dorchester.

London police say the manhunt began Saturday afternoon, when officers responded to reports of a suspicious vehicle containing firearms and drugs.

Police located the vehicle near Highbury Avenue and Hamilton Road around 3:20 p.m.

Upon arrival, police say the vehicle took off and headed eastbound out of the city.

#MiddlesexOPP assisting @lpsmediaoffice with ongoing investigation in #Dorchester. K9 units searching for person(s) who fled from vehicle. #LPS and #OPP officers on scene. Please report supisious activity and persons to police. Media inq contact LPS ^mg pic.twitter.com/EeTs4EpurN — OPP West (@OPP_WR) October 20, 2018

In a video release posted to Twitter, Const. Max Gomez said Middlesex County OPP later caught up with the vehicle after it collided with a hydro pole on Hamilton Road in Dorchester. Gomez added that the collision left some residents without power on Saturday.

“One male was observed fleeing that collision scene,” said Gomez, “which prompted the Middlesex OPP and London city police to set up a containment… to try to find and locate this person that fled from that vehicle.”

After searching the vehicle, police say no firearms were found inside.

Despite an extensive search with aid of the OPP Emergency Response Team, canine units and a helicopter, police say the suspect was not located.

The search continues for the suspect who is described as a young black man, possibly in his 20s.

Police say he was wearing a black coat, white shirt, tan pants and white shoes.

No arrests have been made and an investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with relevant information is urged to contact London police at (519) 661-5670 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

