RCMP continue to look for Nova Scotia teen missing since Wednesday

Nova Scotia RCMP have once again asked the public to help locate a missing teenager.

Savana Johnson, 16, was last seen by police on Wednesday evening in Queens County, but RCMP say she continues to be considered missing.

Johnson’s family and the police are concerned for her well-being.

RCMP describe the teen as 5’5″ tall and weighing 137 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes.

The Mounties are asking anyone with information on Johnson’s whereabouts to contact them at 902-490-5020, or to call Crime Stoppers.