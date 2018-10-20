Edmonton-area students weld Halloween sculptures, gain new skills
A number of local high school students are welding their own spooky spin on Halloween this weekend.
Teams from nine Edmonton-area high schools participated in the third annual Wicked Welding event on Saturday at the CLAC Welding Training Centre.
Each group of four students built metallic, Halloween-themed sculptures to compete for the top prize.
“A lot of it’s the experience, right? Working together, meeting new people,” said Lucas Case, a welding teacher at Sturgeon Composite High School in Sturgeon County, Alta. “Learning new processes, learning how to use new tools. A big thing is using their hands.”
Students worked on detailed plans for their creations in the weeks leading up to the competition.
“It teaches you a new skill, and it’s a really good skill to have in life because you never know when you’re going to need it, and there are a lot of things you’re going to need it for,” said high school student Zakk Goertzen.
For Cherese Eidick, welding has helped build confidence.
“I know I can weld, however I’m always doubting myself, and when there’s other people around I tend to almost freeze up so I think it’s a really good experience,” Eidick said.
All materials used in the event were donated by local businesses.
