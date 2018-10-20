Features
October 20, 2018 8:47 pm

Edmonton-area students weld Halloween sculptures, gain new skills

By Digital Journalist  Global News

Students from nine Edmonton-area high schools participated in the third annual Wicked Welding competition.

Albert Delitala / Global News
A A

A number of local high school students are welding their own spooky spin on Halloween this weekend.

Teams from nine Edmonton-area high schools participated in the third annual Wicked Welding event on Saturday at the CLAC Welding Training Centre.

Each group of four students built metallic, Halloween-themed sculptures to compete for the top prize.

“A lot of it’s the experience, right? Working together, meeting new people,” said Lucas Case, a welding teacher at Sturgeon Composite High School in Sturgeon County, Alta. “Learning new processes, learning how to use new tools. A big thing is using their hands.”

Edmonton-area students weld a metallic, Halloween-themed creature on Saturday, Oct. 20, 2018.

Albert Delitala, Global News

Story continues below

Students worked on detailed plans for their creations in the weeks leading up to the competition.

“It teaches you a new skill, and it’s a really good skill to have in life because you never know when you’re going to need it, and there are a lot of things you’re going to need it for,” said high school student Zakk Goertzen.

READ MORE: Halloween in Edmonton 2018: Terror, tech and tots

For Cherese Eidick, welding has helped build confidence.

“I know I can weld, however I’m always doubting myself, and when there’s other people around I tend to almost freeze up so I think it’s a really good experience,” Eidick said.

All materials used in the event were donated by local businesses.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
CLAC
CLAC Alberta Training
CLAC welding competition
Edmonton
Edmonton Halloween welding
Edmonton high schools
Education
Halloween
high school welding competition
Welding

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News