Halloween in Edmonton 2018: Terror, Tech and Tots

Whether you’re looking to be spooked, explore some new technology or find a family-friendly event, the Edmonton area has a lot to offer as Halloween draws near. Here are a few options:

Deadmonton Haunted House

It’s as scary as it sounds. Deadmonton Haunted House keeps a “chicken-out” count, tallying how many guests need to leave in the midst of the experience.

Deadmonton’s Ryan Kozar said it takes all year to build, including set design, actor training and costumes.

“This year’s theme is ‘Quarantine.’ Global warming has melted the ice caps and released an ancient virus that’s been brought back to Edmonton,” said Kozar.

Deadmonton is at a larger location on the south side this year.

New venue, new heated tent to wait in… The screams keep coming! #yeg #hauntedhouse pic.twitter.com/YL0qWghXUe — Deadmonton House (@DeadmontonHouse) September 29, 2018

The event runs til the first weekend of November. It costs $25 a person at the door.

DARK at Fort Edmonton Park

Fort Edmonton Park is offering three different haunted experiences with the creation of DARK.

LISTEN BELOW: The Edmonton-area has many options for a Halloween adventure

“The first haunt is called ‘Dead Wedding’, which is a nightmarish retelling of a tragic love story. ‘Slaughter Pack’ tells the story of when werewolves came to Edmonton, and ‘Taste of Eternity’ is a contemporary tale of a charismatic cult that promises their recruits immortality,” Fort Edmonton Park’s Teresa Ryan explains.

The experience is rated 14A.

“There’s something spooky about simply being in the river valley at night,” Ryan said.

DARK runs October 18-20 and October 24-27. It costs $30 per person to experience all three haunts and a general admissions area. If you’d like to stay away from the spookier aspect of things, $10 give you access to the general admissions area with food, performers and a beer garden.

Virtual Reality Haunted House

Hospital of Horror is a virtual reality haunted house, which allows scares that aren’t possible in a traditional setting.

Laser City’s Rob Davy said the software was developed by University of Alberta students and is now being used across Canada, in the United States, Germany and Costa Rica.

“It lets us break the rules of physics and amplify your experience,” Davy said. “It’s as scary as you let it be.”

The event runs for select days in October. It costs $25 per person and tickets must be purchased in advance.

The Rec Room at West Edmonton Mall is also offering a Halloween VR experience at The Void.

Sensory Sensitive Halloween

Halloween can be overwhelming for some kids. Spruce Grove’s Kayleigh Lynds is offering a different option for what she calls a “sensory sensitive” Halloween.

“It’s basically just a very subdued version of Halloween, while still keeping the community spirit and the fun alive for those kids,” Lynds said. “They will take in just as much as the kids who are getting the full deal the next day. It evens the playing field for everybody.”

Lynds came up with the idea after meeting a little girl with autism.

“A lot of kids and teens have different abilities and different needs that are so easily accommodated,” she said. “This event has no flashing lights [to accommodate kids with epilepsy], you don’t have to yell ‘Trick or Treat!’ or do a song or dance for your candy [to accommodate kids with autism or verbal delays], we’re asking for homes to have allergy-safe options.”

The event is also not scary.

“For some kids with sensory issues, taking in fear and the aggressiveness of some aspects of Halloween is just too much. [This event] is more pumpkins and fun decorations.”

The Spruce Grove event runs on Oct. 30. If you would like to attend, you can get in touch with Lynds at kayleighlynds@gmail.com

If you have a Halloween event you would like us to know about, you can email Feature Producer Morgan Black.