November 1, 2017 1:46 am

WATCH: Foxes frolic in Halloween snowfall east of Edmonton

By Online journalist  Global News

Halloween is supposed to be scary and for some Albertans, so is seeing snow in October. But a pair of foxes seemed to find their suddenly white surroundings to be a whole lot of fun on Tuesday in video captured by a Global News viewer near Sherwood Park.

Halloween is supposed to be scary and for some Albertans, so is seeing snow in October.

But a pair of foxes seemed to find their suddenly white surroundings to be a whole lot of fun on Tuesday.

Dana Pichert sent Global News some video footage of the animals playing with one another near her home in Sherwood Park. She said the cute scene carried out for several hours.

