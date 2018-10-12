Kelowna Corn Maze attracts those looking to get into Halloween spirit

Kelowna farmer David Bullach’s corn field may have had humble beginnings as a feed crop but come October, it hosts crowds of people who want to get lost in the spirit of Halloween.

This is the eighth year for the Kelowna Corn Maze, which attracts school children who wander the maze by day and Halloween thrill seekers who want a bit of a fright at night.

“It’s good for all ages,” Bullach said.

There are 20 storage containers on the three acre property filled with ghoulish displays that are opened up after the sun goes down.

“They are props that talk to you,” Bullach said. “Everything Halloweenie.”

You’ll find witches, electrocution victims, pumpkin-headed characters and potentially vicious creatures of all sorts.

“They don’t jump out and scare you,” Bullach assures. “They just talk to you.”

Bullach’s favourite part about turning his farm into a public attraction is entertaining the locals.

“More just seeing all the people from year to year from when I first started,” he said. “And the support you see from eight years of running the maze and the people coming back every year. The community support is incredible.”

The maze takes about 45 minutes to complete.

The Kelowna Corn maze is located at 575 Valley Road and is open from 1 p.m.-11 p.m. Monday to Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. Friday through Sunday until Oct. 31.