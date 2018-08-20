Trades industry welcomes new welding facility at Okanagan College in Penticton

The construction and manufacturing boom in the Okanagan is sparking high demand for skilled labour.

That is why Okanagan College is opening a new $2.2 million, 5,000 sq. ft. welding training facility at the Penticton campus.

“It was clear that the demand for welders in the region and really all across western Canada is not going away, and so having a purpose-built facility made sense from many perspectives,” said dean of trades and apprenticeship Steven Moores.

Around 50 students per year will complete the 26-week program.

Previous welding students trained at leased facilities off campus.

“It’ll be much better for them to be on campus, so they can access all of the other services,” said Okanagan College president Jim Hamilton.

Industry representatives told Global Okanagan that there would be no shortage of job prospects once the students graduate.

Peerless Limited is a commercial trailer manufacturer based in Penticton.

Vice-president Andy McEachern said the company has hired 24 welders since October, and there are still six vacant job postings.

“The local [fabricator] shops have been hiring up the welders we’ve had to bring people from farther and farther away, so this will be helpful to have somebody producing talent locally,” he said.

The business needs local talent to replace the retiring baby boomers, according to McEachern.

“We’ve had a lot of senior staff retire in the last two years, and we’ve had to replace them with some labour and bring them up to speed,” he said.

The new facility will give the college more space and flexibility to be able to offer other trades programs on campus.

“In addition to serving our welding students, we’ll be able to utilize the space to deliver offerings like our Gateway to Trades for high school students and our Women in Trades programs,” Moores said.

“It will also open doors to customized training opportunities, which we expect will be of great benefit to local employers,” he said.

The facility was designed and built by Okanagan-based builder Faction Projects Inc.