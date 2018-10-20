Yamamoto to top line as Edmonton Oilers aim to end drought against Preds

The Edmonton Oilers are forced to do some lineup shuffling as they host the Nashville Predators Saturday night at Rogers Place.

Defenceman Matthew Benning has been placed on injured reserve, winger Drake Caggiula isn’t ready to play after being hurt Tuesday in Winnipeg, and winger Ty Rattie will be out at least two weeks with a mid-body muscle pull.

On the blue line, Jason Garrison will come back into the lineup while Kevin Gravel has been called up from Bakersfield but won’t play Saturday. Kailer Yamamoto moves into Rattie’s spot on the Oilers top line. Alex Chiasson will make his Oilers debut after making the team on a tryout contract out of training camp.

“Being my seventh year in the league and being in this situation last year as well, I’m not overly nervous,” Chiasson said.

“I’ve been around. I’ve played in high-pressure games. I know how to prepare. I’ll be okay.”

Yamamoto will get to play alongside Connor McDavid and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins. Yamamoto scored his first NHL goal Thursday against Boston.

“Yamo has played well,” head coach Todd McLellan said. “He keeps a lot of offensive plays alive. He goes to the paint.”

The Oilers will be trying to beat Nashville for the first time since March 18, 2014. They’re 0-10-2 against the Preds since then. The Oilers expected lineup is:

Nugent-Hopkins – McDavid – Yamamato

Rieder – Draisaitl – Puljujarvi

Lucic – Strome – Chiasson

Khaira – Brodziak – Kassian

Klefbom – Larsson

Nurse – Russell

Garrison – Bouchard

Talbot

The Oilers and Predators are on 630 CHED with the Face-off Show at 6:30 p.m. The game will start at 8 p.m.