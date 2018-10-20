Skytrain back to normal after major delays

Skytrain’s Expo Line has returned to regular service.
Earlier today, track issues near 22nd Street Station caused major delays.
TransLink spokesperson Chris Bryan said there may be brief delays as trains to return to normal spacing and frequency.
A bus bridge is available connecting Columbia and Metrotown stations until crowding returns to normal.
