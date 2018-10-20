Traffic
October 20, 2018 1:29 pm
Updated: October 20, 2018 2:43 pm

Skytrain back to normal after major delays

By Reporter  CKNW

A Skytrain approaches the New West station on its way to downtown Vancouver while another train leaves for Burnaby.

Robert Dall/CP
Skytrain’s Expo Line has returned to regular service.

Earlier today, track issues near 22nd Street Station caused major delays.

TransLink spokesperson Chris Bryan said there may be brief delays as trains to return to normal spacing and frequency.

A bus bridge is available connecting Columbia and Metrotown stations until crowding returns to normal.

