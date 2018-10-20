Weather
October 20, 2018 11:13 am

Rainfall warnings in effect for parts of northeastern Nova Scotia

Rainfall warnings and special weather statements have been issued for sections of northeastern Nova Scotia.

Environment Canada issued the rainfall warnings for Guysborough, Victoria, Sydney Metro and Cape Breton counties.

The national weather forecaster says a low pressure system is forecast to spread rain across eastern mainland Nova Scotia and Cape Breton Saturday afternoon.

Guysborough County should expect 40 to 55 millimetres of rain by Sunday afternoon, while Cape Breton should receive between 50 to 80 millimetres in the evening.

“In addition to this significant rainfall, strong southerly winds gusting to 80 kilometres per hour are expected to develop this afternoon,” Environment Canada announced in the weather statement.

Special weather statements have also been issued for Inverness and Victoria counties.

Heavy downpours can cause flash floods and water pooling on roads, and localized flooding in low-lying areas is possible. Environment Canada is reminding residents to watch for possible washouts near rivers, creeks and culverts.

