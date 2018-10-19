Police continue to investigate teen’s death in northeastern New Brunswick

Tracadie RCMP are still seeking witnesses of an incident that saw a 19-year-old die over the summer.

Police say at around 1:15 a.m. on July 19, the man fell off the rear bumper of an SUV as the vehicle was moving. The incident happened at the old firing range near in Pont-Lafrance.

According to police, he and another person were standing on the bumper.

The victim died from his injuries in hospital the next day.

The driver, a 21-year-old man from Tracadie, was arrested and released on a promise to appear in Tracadie provincial court this Wednesday.

“Police have spoken to witnesses at the scene, and are looking to speak with anyone else who may have witnessed this incident and has not come forward,” Tracadie RCMP said in a news release Friday.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Tracadie RCMP or Crime Stoppers.