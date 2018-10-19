N.B. RCMP looking for witnesses in Shippagan bar assault

The Northeast District RCMP in New Brunswick is requesting information from the public regarding an assault that took place outside a local bar earlier this month.

On Saturday, Oct. 6, a 20-year-old man was leaving a bar on boulevard J. D. Gauthier in Shippagan. Police say he was then attacked by a group of four or five people. He suffered serious injuries after the early morning assault.

READ: Alleged assault outside bar on Argyle Street results in charges

Police are requesting anyone with information about the incident, or who may have witnessed the crime, to contact the Lamèque detachment at 506-344-2006.

To remain anonymous, information, can be provided through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477), or by Secure Web Tip at www.crimenb.ca.