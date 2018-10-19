Man, 53, dies in tractor trailer crash near Fredericton

A 53-year-old man from Woodstock has died following an early morning crash in the Fredericton area.

West District RCMP say at 7 a.m., they attended the crash in Prince William, N.B., where Pokiok Settlement Road meets Highway 102.

Police say a tractor trailer carrying a shipment of logs when through a guard rail and crashed into a ditch.

The driver, who was the only person in the vehicle, died at the scene.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash.

Anyone who may have seen the crash is asked to contact New Brunswick RCMP or Crime Stoppers.