Manitoba farmer pops the question by tilling giant ‘Will U Marry Me!’ into field

Cal Rutter proposed to Jessica Hutton, his girlfriend of six years, Wednesday with a grand gesture.

Following combine lines, the Miami, Man. farmer carved out the words “Will U Marry Me!” Using a tiller, the writing process took around one hour.

“It’s something I thought about doing since the spring,” said Rutter.

The plan was for a surprise proposal Wednesday but was nearly spoiled in the morning when Hutton drove by. She thought her boyfriend had made a mess of the field. Fortunately she did not see the letters or make out any words.

When the two returned the field together later on Thursday, Rutter showed Hutton the “mess” was intentional.

She saw the words and said “Yes!”

It’s a fitting story for the two who met at Ag Days in Brandon years ago.

And while wedding plans are sure to come, the first order of business is to remove the words from the field.

“I feel bad for any guy driving by with his girlfriend. I’ve got to erase it tomorrow,” said Rutter.

