October 19, 2018
Updated: October 19, 2018

Manitoba farmer pops the question by tilling giant 'Will U Marry Me!' into field

Cal Rutter's proposal to his new fiance, Jessica in Miami, Manitoba.

Mike Pfimmer/submitted
Cal Rutter proposed to Jessica Hutton, his girlfriend of six years, Wednesday with a grand gesture.

Following combine lines, the Miami, Man. farmer carved out the words “Will U Marry Me!” Using a tiller, the writing process took around one hour.

Cal Rutter working tilling letters in his field for his marriage proposal.

Cal Rutter/submitted

“It’s something I thought about doing since the spring,” said Rutter.

The plan was for a surprise proposal Wednesday but was nearly spoiled in the morning when Hutton drove by. She thought her boyfriend had made a mess of the field. Fortunately she did not see the letters or make out any words.

When the two returned the field together later on Thursday, Rutter showed Hutton the “mess” was intentional.

She saw the words and said “Yes!”

Jessica Hutton’s engagement ring

Jessia Hutton/submitted

It’s a fitting story for the two who met at Ag Days in Brandon years ago.

And while wedding plans are sure to come, the first order of business is to remove the words from the field.

“I feel bad for any guy driving by with his girlfriend. I’ve got to erase it tomorrow,” said Rutter.

Cal Rutter Jessica Hutton (3)

Cal Rutter and Jessica Hutton.

Cal Rutter/submitted
Cal Rutter Jessica Hutton (2)

Cal Rutter and Jessica Hutton.

Cal Rutter/submitted
Cal Rutter Jessica Hutton (1)

Cal Rutter and Jessica Hutton.

Cal Rutter/submitted
Cal Rutter Jessica Hutton (4)

Cal Rutter and Jessica Hutton.

Cal Rutter/submitted

Global News