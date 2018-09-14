Seas the day: White Rock man gets a ‘yes’ with unique wedding proposal

Is there anything more romantic than a walk on the beach?

There is for Mike Jankowski: a walk on the beach capped by a unique marriage proposal.

Jankowski was planning to pop the question to long-time sweetheart Christina Mearns, but was stumped about how to do it until he came face to face with inspiration while out at the beach in White Rock.

“I was out for a walk on the pier, and I saw one of Larissa’s pieces of art, and it had her address on the bottom side of it, and I thought that’d be a great idea,” he said.

He was referring to Larissa Walkiw, a sand artist who goes by the Instagram handle @Pierdoodles.

Walkiw’s Instagram account is packed with elaborate patterns sketched in the low-tide sand at the beach.

She was thrilled to help make the couple’s big day.

“When Mike first approached me about designing something for Christina I thought it was such a cool idea, and was just over the moon about the opportunity,” she said.

WATCH: Bride wowed by unique wedding proposal

The result?

A sneaky walk down the pier, followed by the big reveal.

“I had the whole day planned out, we came down the pier, there was a few people looking at it, I tried to keep Christina on the one side,” said Jankowski.

“I kind of swore at him at first, and then I was like, ‘Yes, of course,'” said Mearns.

“And it was more because I’m pretty hard to surprise, I ask a lot of questions, I’m a little snoopy.”

The image? A pair of turtles holding hands, flanked by the old classic, “Will you marry me?”

“The turtles just [are] a representation, we both have turtle tattoos on us, so that was kind of neat,” said Mearns.

The image has since been washed away by the waves, but the happy couple is only just planning a lifetime of love to withstand the sands of time.

-With files from Catherine Urqhart