Crime
October 19, 2018 1:13 pm

Police add indignity to body charge to accused in Moncton murder case

By Video Journalist  Global News

RCMP said a body found Sept. 26 was positively identified as Candice Kennedy-Faguy, and Claude Francis Blanchard was arrested the following night.

Callum Smith/ Global News
A A

A Moncton man has been formally charged with allegedly putting a woman’s body in the trunk of a vehicle.

Claude Francis Blanchard, 44, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman who was reported missing to RCMP Sept. 23.

READ MORE: Moncton man charged with first-degree murder following death of missing woman

At the time, police said Candice Kennedy-Faguy was last heard from on Sept. 22.

RCMP said a body found Sept. 26 was positively identified as Kennedy-Faguy, and Blanchard was arrested the following night.

The body was found on West Lane in Moncton, near the city’s hospital.

Blanchard was expected for an election-and-plea hearing in Moncton Provincial Court Friday. A new charge of offering indignity to human remains was read by the judge.

A photo of Candice Kennedy-Faguy released on Sept. 23 when she was reported missing.

Provided/RCMP

A representative for the accused, who said he was appearing as a friend of the court, said Blanchard is in the process of obtaining counsel through legal aid.

He also has a number of other matters before the court, including a couple breaches, and a count of motor vehicle theft.

WATCH: Moncton man charged with first-degree murder

The judge said Blanchard’s no-contact order with a number of people still remains in effect.

He’s expected back in court Nov. 2.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
blanchard
Candice Kennedy-Faguy
Claude
claude francis blanchard
Moncton
Murder

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News