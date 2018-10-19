Police add indignity to body charge to accused in Moncton murder case
A Moncton man has been formally charged with allegedly putting a woman’s body in the trunk of a vehicle.
Claude Francis Blanchard, 44, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman who was reported missing to RCMP Sept. 23.
At the time, police said Candice Kennedy-Faguy was last heard from on Sept. 22.
RCMP said a body found Sept. 26 was positively identified as Kennedy-Faguy, and Blanchard was arrested the following night.
The body was found on West Lane in Moncton, near the city’s hospital.
Blanchard was expected for an election-and-plea hearing in Moncton Provincial Court Friday. A new charge of offering indignity to human remains was read by the judge.
A representative for the accused, who said he was appearing as a friend of the court, said Blanchard is in the process of obtaining counsel through legal aid.
He also has a number of other matters before the court, including a couple breaches, and a count of motor vehicle theft.
The judge said Blanchard’s no-contact order with a number of people still remains in effect.
He’s expected back in court Nov. 2.
