Police add indignity to body charge to accused in Moncton murder case

A Moncton man has been formally charged with allegedly putting a woman’s body in the trunk of a vehicle.

Claude Francis Blanchard, 44, was charged with first-degree murder in the death of a woman who was reported missing to RCMP Sept. 23.

At the time, police said Candice Kennedy-Faguy was last heard from on Sept. 22.

In provincial Court in #Moncton where Claude Francis Blanchard, 44, is expected for election-and-plea on a charge of first-degree murder. Blanchard is accused of killing Candice Kennedy-Faguy, 35, in late September.

RCMP said a body found Sept. 26 was positively identified as Kennedy-Faguy, and Blanchard was arrested the following night.

The body was found on West Lane in Moncton, near the city’s hospital.

Blanchard was expected for an election-and-plea hearing in Moncton Provincial Court Friday. A new charge of offering indignity to human remains was read by the judge.

A representative for the accused, who said he was appearing as a friend of the court, said Blanchard is in the process of obtaining counsel through legal aid.

He also has a number of other matters before the court, including a couple breaches, and a count of motor vehicle theft.

The judge said Blanchard’s no-contact order with a number of people still remains in effect.

He’s expected back in court Nov. 2.