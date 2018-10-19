Oshawa Generals snap Peterborough Petes’ winning streak

The Oshawa Generals snapped the Peterborough Petes’ four-game winning streak on Thursday night with a 4-1 win.

The Generals jumped out to a 2-0 lead in the second period following a scoreless first period at the Peterborough Memorial Centre. They made it 3-0 early in the third before Cole Fraser scored his second goal of the season for the Petes. Pavel Gogolev and Semyon Der-Arguchintsev earned assists on the goal. The Generals added an empty net goal.

Hunter Jones stopped 40 of 43 shots on goal in the loss. He and teammate Declan Chisholm (a Winnipeg Jets’ prospect) were recently named to Team OHL for the upcoming CIBC Canada Russia Series

The Petes will visit the Mississauga Steelheads on Friday and the Generals in Oshawa on Sunday.