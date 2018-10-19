Tiger-Cats and Redblacks clash in the capital

These Friday night lights have never been brighter.

The Hamilton Tiger-Cats and Ottawa Redblacks clash in the capital Friday night in the first game of a pivotal home-and-home series between the two East Division foes.

After the game, listen to The 5th Quarter post-game show on Global News Radio 900 CHML, online at 900chml.com and on the Radioplayer Canada app. Fans can also watch the show on CHML’s Facebook page.

Through their first 15 games, both clubs are 8-7, however Ottawa enters the back-to-back set holding the tiebreaker after a 21-15 victory in Hamilton on July 28.

Both clubs have already secured a spot in the Canadian Football League playoffs, and the winner will not only have a one-game lead in the division but will also carry that momentum into their return engagement on Oct. 27 at Tim Hortons Field.

The Ticats enter the game having won five of their last seven games, while the Redblacks come in with just three wins over that same stretch.

READ MORE: Tiger-Cats grab a share of first place after win over Argos

Running back Alex Green will also return to Hamilton’s starting lineup for the first time since he was placed on the six-game injured list. In six games this season, the sophomore tailback has rushed for 467 yards (5.2 yards/attempt) and has a team high of seven rushing touchdowns.

Receiver/returner Terrell Sinkfield is expected to make his season debut for Hamilton about a week after rejoining the club he played for in 2014. Sinkfield was recently released by the NFL’s Oakland Raiders after failing to stick with the team as a cornerback.

"Need to take care of business." Jon Gott on facing the Ticats in back-to-back weeks.#RNation #CFLGameDay pic.twitter.com/xLABMvKfbF — Ottawa REDBLACKS (@REDBLACKS) October 18, 2018

The Redblacks enter the game with some injury woes. Defensive backs Antoine Pruneau and Randall Evans will miss the game, along with linebackers Avery Williams and Kevin Brown. Newly acquired linebacker Chris Ackie will make his first start for Ottawa.

3 things to watch

Double-digit delight. The Ticats have enjoyed a double-digit lead in each of their last seven games, a feat they last accomplished in 1981, when they did so in eight consecutive contests. For games in which Hamilton has led by at least 10 points, the Tiger-Cats are 386-81-7.

Huge home-and-home. This will be the third time in four years that Hamilton and Ottawa will meet in a home-and-home series in October. The Ticats were swept by the Redblacks in 2015 and earned a split against Ottawa in 2016. Each year, the Redblacks went on to win the East Division and advance to the Grey Cup, winning the title in 2016.

A great Canadian, eh? Ottawa Redblacks receiver Brad Sinopoli needs 12 catches to break the CFL’s single-season record for receptions by a Canadian receiver. The record of 112 is held by former Montreal Alouettes legend Ben Cahoon, who set the mark in 2003. The Peterborough native has a league-leading 101 catches this year. His 1,207 receiving yards make him third best in the CFL behind Edmonton’s Duke Williams (1,454) and Hamilton’s Brandon Banks (1,290).